Corporate Deal

Boston Scientific announced that it has acquired Obsidio Inc., a medical device company focused on medical therapies using a hydrogel platform technology, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Marlton, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partner Julie Scallen. Counsel information for Obsidio, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Health Care

August 17, 2022, 7:52 AM