Corporate Deal

AEON Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, is going public through a SPAC merger with Priveterra Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, AEON Biopharma Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $475 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Irvine, California-based AEON Biopharma is represented by a Latham & Watkins team. Priveterra Acquisition, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that includes partners Derek Dostal, Ethan Goldman, Lee Hochbaum, Adam Kaminsky and Pritesh Shah.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 15, 2022, 9:45 AM