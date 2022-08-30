Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to sell Frontline Education, a provider of administration software for educators in K-12, to Roper Technologies Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.7 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 30, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Thoma Bravo and Frontline Education were advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Frontline Education was also advised by Cooley LLP. Roper, which is based in Sarasota, Florida, was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partner John D. Amorosi.

