Equinor has placed a $160 million investment in Standard Lithium Ltd.’s Southwest Arkansas and East Texas lithium extraction and production operations. Stavanger, Norway-based Equinor was advised by a Hogan Lovells team led by partners Megan Ridley-Kaye and Dave Locascio. Standard Lithium, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, was represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Cassels Brock Blackwell.

May 09, 2024, 11:36 AM

