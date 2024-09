Corporate Deal

PictorLabs, a software company engaged in artificial intelligence-powered virtual staining technology, has secured $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from M Ventures, the venture capital arm of Merck. New York-based Insight was counseled by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for PictorLabs, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 19, 2024, 10:51 AM