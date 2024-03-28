Corporate Deal

Student learning platform NetClass Technology filed with the SEC on March 25 to raise approximately $10 million in an initial public offering. The Shanghai-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Harney Westwood & Riegels; Henry Yu & Associates and Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP partners William Rosenstadt and Mengyi Ye. The underwriters, led by Revere Securities, are represented by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference; Beijing Dacheng Law Offices; and the Grandall Law Firm.

Technology

March 28, 2024, 11:28 AM

