Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray advised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on its acquisition of avexitide from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. for $35.1 million. The Ropes & Gray team included partners Eve Brunts, Kellie Combs, Hannah England, Scott Pinarchick and Cristine Schwarzman.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 15, 2024, 10:00 AM