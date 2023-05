Corporate Deal

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has agreed to acquire NeoGames S.A., an Israel-based online gaming platform, for $1.2 billion. NeoGames was represented by Herzog Fox & Neeman and a Latham & Watkins team including partners Joshua Dubofsky, Joshua Kiernan and Leah Sauter. Counsel information for Aristocrat Leisure, which is based in Sydney, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

May 15, 2023, 12:48 PM

