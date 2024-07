Corporate Deal

Robinhood Markets announced that it has acquired artificial intelligence-focused investment research platform Pluto Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Pluto Capital was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Joshua DuClos, Nicholas Frey and Idan Netser. Counsel information for Robinhood Markets, which is based in Menlo Park, California, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 04, 2024, 2:59 PM