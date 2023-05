Corporate Deal

Paul Hastings has advised BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Societe Generale in the underwriting of a bond offering valued at 600 million euros ($656 million). The issuance was announced May. 4 by Seoul, S. Korea-based Hana Bank. The Paul Hastings team led by partner Iksoo Kim. The notes come due 2026.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 8:00 AM

