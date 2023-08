Corporate Deal

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Cybin Inc. has agreed to acquire biotechnology company Small Pharma Inc. in a deal guided by Gowling WLG and Aird Berlis. The transaction, announced Aug. 28, is expected to close in Oct. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Cybin was advised by Gowling WLG. Small Pharma, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, was represented by an Aird Berlis team.

