Corporate Deal

RecNation Storage, a recreational vehicle and marine storage facilities operator, was counseled by Haynes and Boone in a debt offering valued at $500 million. The banking group, led by Truist Securities, with participation from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Raymond James and others were advised by a Holland & Knight team.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 9:09 AM

