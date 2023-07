Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group has placed a $150 million seed investment in London-based alternative investment firm Astaris Capital Management. New York-based Blackstone was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Brian Grieve, Udi Grofman and Gregory Laufer. Counsel information for Astaris Capital was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 9:47 AM

