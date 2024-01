Corporate Deal

MEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, has acquired Able Machinery Movers. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stamford, Connecticut-based Olympus Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis partners James Faley and Kevin Stocks. Counsel information for MEI Rigging, which is based in Albany, Oregon, was not immediately available.

January 11, 2024, 11:48 AM

