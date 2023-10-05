Corporate Deal

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has agreed to sell an equity stake in shipping container operator SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd. to Wren House Infrastructure Management Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Ontario Teachers’ was represented by Conyers Dill & Pearman Ltd.; Linklaters; and a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Jeannette Bander, Nader Mousavi, Rita-Anne O'Neill, Alison Ressler and David Spitzer. Wren House, which is based in London, was advised by Latham & Watkins and Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team included partners Christopher Barbuto, Angela Fontana and Cliff W. Vrielink.

October 05, 2023, 10:36 AM

