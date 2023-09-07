Corporate Deal

Accelera, the zero-emissions business unit of Cummins Inc., Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC and Paccar announced a joint venture agreement to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States. Columbus, Indiana-based Accelera was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Pran Jha, Anna Remis and Brent Steele. Counsel information for Daimler and Paccar was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 07, 2023, 5:15 PM

nature of claim: /