Corporate Deal

HEICO Corp. announced that its electronic technologies group has acquired Sensor Systems Inc., a military aircraft navigation antenna designer and manufacturer, for a combination of cash and stock in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Further financial terms were not disclosed. Hollywood, Florida-based HEICO was advised by Akerman and Cox, Castle & Nicholson. Sensor Systems, which is based in Chatsworth, California, was represented by Sheppard Mullin and a Rodnunsky & Associates team.

Aerospace & Defense

August 12, 2022, 9:03 AM