Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher advised Talespin, a spatial learning company focused on workforce skills development, in its sale to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., a provider of learning and talent experience solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Steve Hurdle and Tilda Shin. Counsel information was not available for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Education

March 25, 2024, 2:24 PM

