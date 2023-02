Corporate Deal

Bibak a/k/a La Consigne GreenGo, a reusable tableware provider for catering services, announced that it has secured 6 million euros ($6.5 million) in a Series A funding round led by Blue Ocean of SWEN Capital Partners, with participation from Founders Future and MAIF Impact. Paris-based Bibak was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Alexandre Wibaux.

February 14, 2023, 6:13 AM