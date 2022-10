Corporate Deal

Private investment firm VSS Capital Partners has placed an investment in rheumatology platform Center for Rheumatology in a deal guided by Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis and McDermott Will & Emery. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based VSS Capital was advised by Waller Lansden. Center for Rheumatology, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a McDermott Will team.

Health Care

October 17, 2022, 8:20 AM