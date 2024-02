Corporate Deal

Digital investment platform Webull Corp. is going public through a SPAC merger with SK Growth Opportunities Corp. As a result of the merger, Webull Corp. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $7.3 billion. New York-based Webull was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Steve Lin, Christian Nagler, Jesse Sheley and Justin Zhou. SK Growth Opportunities was advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Fintech

February 29, 2024, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: /