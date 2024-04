Corporate Deal

Blackstone Group announced that it has sold three million square feet of industrial properties to real estate investment trust Rexford Industrial Realty for an aggregate purchase price of $1 billion. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Sas Mehrara and Sam Rudik. Counsel information for Rexford Industrial, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

April 04, 2024, 1:01 PM

