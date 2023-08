Corporate Deal

Private equity firm InTandem Capital Partners has placed a strategic investment in musculoskeletal care and orthopedic patient provider OrthoNebraska in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Koley Jessen. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based InTandem Capital was advised by Goodwin Procter. OrthoNebraska, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, was represented by a Koley Jessen team.

August 03, 2023, 7:30 AM

