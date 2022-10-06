Corporate Deal

Global investment firm Francisco Partners has agreed to acquire Bswift LLC, a health plan benefit enrollment provider, from CVS Health. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Francisco Partners is advised by Kirkland & Ellis. CVS Health, which is based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is represented by Dechert LLP and a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team.

Health Care

October 06, 2022, 8:56 AM