Corporate Deal

Xerox Holdings Corp. has agreed to repurchase all of the shares of the company’s common stock beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $542 million. The transaction is expected to close no later than Sept. 29. Xerox's special committee of board members was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Russell Leaf and Jared Fertman. Xerox was represented by White & Case.

Technology

September 29, 2023, 11:36 AM

