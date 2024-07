Corporate Deal

BlackRock has agreed to acquire Preqin, a provider of private markets data, for 2.55 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) in cash. New York-based BlackRock was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team that included partners Katja Butler and Richard Youle. Preqin, which is based in London, was represented by a Macfarlanes team led by partners Howard Corney, Alex Edmondson and Tim Redman.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2024, 1:38 PM