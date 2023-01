Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has advised Joint Global Coordinators in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $2.3 billion. The issuance was announced Jan. 23 by TC EnergĂ­a Mexicana S. de R.L. de C.V. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Carlos Ardila and David Penna.

Energy

January 24, 2023, 11:39 AM