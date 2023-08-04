Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented Tokyo-based private equity firm Endeavour United Co. Ltd. in connection with securing 53 billion Japanese Yen ($374 million) after announcing the close of its third buyout fund, EU III Series Funds. Endeavour was also advised by Harneys; Mori Hamada & Matsumoto; and Rajah & Tann Asia. The Simpson Thacher team included partners David Azcue and Adam Furber. The Harneys team was led by investment funds and regulatory partner Yucheng Fan.

