Corporate Deal

Blue Apron announced that it has agreed to be acquired by food and restaurant company Wonder Group for approximately $103 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 29, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. New York-based Blue Apron was represented by a Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr team led by partners Chris Barnstable-Brown and Mark Nylen. Wonder Group, also based in New York, was advised by Fenwick & West. The Fenwick & West deal team was led by partners Patrick Grilli and Kris Withrow.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 02, 2023, 11:31 AM

nature of claim: /