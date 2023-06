Corporate Deal

Cardinal Health has agreed to contribute its Outcomes business to Transaction Data Systems (TDS), a portfolio company of BlackRock Long Term Private Capital and GTCR, in exchange for a minority stake in the combined entity. Cardinal Health was represented by a Jones Day team including partners Bomberger and Randi Lesnick. Orlando, Florida-based TDS was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partners Eli Hunt and Christopher May.

