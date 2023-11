Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell and Uria Menendez have advised Banco Santander in connection with the renewal of its $2.5 billion U.S. commercial paper program. The Davis Polk team included partner Pedro Bermeo. Linklaters counseled underwriters BNP Paribas, BofA Securities and Citigroup.

Banking & Financial Services

November 21, 2023, 10:36 AM

