Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences platform established by KKR & Co. to address the advanced therapy bioprocessing market, has agreed to sell Mirus Bio to Merck KGaA for $600 million in cash. Gamma Biosciences was represented by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Cameron Stanton and David Zampa. Counsel information for Merck KGaA was not immediately available.

May 24, 2024, 10:19 AM

