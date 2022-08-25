Corporate Deal

OpenText, a Canadian developer of information management software, has agreed to purchase software company Micro Focus International plc for $6 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 25, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Waterloo, Canada-based OpenText was advised by Allen & Overy and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The Cleary Gottlieb team was led Jim Langston and Chris Moore. Counsel information for Micro Focus, based in Newbury, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Legal Services

August 25, 2022, 5:56 PM