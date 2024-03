Corporate Deal

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Valent BioSciences have agreed to sell Pace International to AgroFresh Solutions in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Morrison & Foerster. Financial terms were not disclosed. Iowa-based Valent BioSciences was represented by a Gibson, Dunn team led by partner Daniel Alterbaum. Agrofresh, which is based in Philadelphia, was advised by Morrison & Foerster.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 28, 2024, 12:21 PM

nature of claim: /