Corporate Deal

MML Capital Partners has agreed to sell Kyte Powertech Ltd. to R&S Group Holding for 250 million euros ($280 million). Switzerland-based R&S Group was advised by Arthur Cox and Baker McKenzie. The Baker McKenzie team was led by partners Dr. Matthias Courvoisier and Dr. Yves Mauchle. Counsel information for MML Capital was not immediately available.

Energy

August 23, 2024, 11:36 AM