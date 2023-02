Corporate Deal

Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC has completed its acquisition of the nonattest business of accounting firm Berdon LLP in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Citrin Cooperman was advised by a Simpson Thacher team that included partners Benjamin Persina, Andrew Purcell and Benjamin Schaye. Counsel information for Berdon, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 03, 2023, 8:22 AM