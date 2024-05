Corporate Deal

QUARTERBACK Immobilien AG, a property development firm, was counseled by CMS in a debt offering valued at $125 million. The CMS team included partners Andre Frischemeier and Markus Pfaff. Hogan Lovells partner Dr. Carla Luh represented Deutsche Bank, acting as underwriter for the issuance.

Banking & Financial Services

May 07, 2024, 10:33 AM

nature of claim: /