Corporate Deal

Pinsly Railroad Co. has agreed to acquire Hondo Railway in a deal guided by Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jacksonville, Florida-based Pinsly was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Cliff W. Vrielink. Counsel information for Hondo Railway, which is based in Texas, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

September 04, 2024, 11:08 AM