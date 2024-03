Corporate Deal

Renewable energy infrastructure investor Excelsior Energy Capital announced that it has sold a portfolio of 38 solar energy and solar plus storage projects from its Fund I portfolio to BlackRock's Evergreen Infrastructure Partners Fund. Financial terms were not disclosed. Excelsior, Minnesota-based Excelsior Energy was advised by an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team led by partner Dan Lynch. BlackRock, which is based in New York, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

March 14, 2024, 11:36 AM

