Corporate Deal

RLDatix, a portfolio company of Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital, has agreed to acquire Porzio Life Sciences, a life sciences industry compliance services provider, from Porzio, Bromberg & Newman. The transaction, announced Oct. 17, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based RLDatix is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner James Brownstein.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 21, 2022, 9:56 AM