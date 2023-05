Corporate Deal

Bosch Group has agreed to purchase TSI Semiconductors in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stuttgart, Germany-based Bosch was advised by a Latham & Watkins team that was led by partners Luke Bergstrom and Max Schleusener. Counsel information for Roseville, California-based TSI Semiconductors was not immediately available.

Automotive

May 01, 2023, 11:44 AM

nature of claim: /