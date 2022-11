Corporate Deal

Smith Financial Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to acquire trust holding company Home Capital Group Inc. for approximately $1.7 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 21, is expected to close in mid-2023. Mooresville, North Carolina-based Smith Financial is advised by Stikeman Elliott. Home Capital, which is based in Toronto, is represented by a Torys LLP team.

Banking & Financial Services

November 22, 2022, 7:18 AM