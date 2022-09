Corporate Deal

Qualium Investissement and Lauxera Capital Partners have placed a 65 million euro ($65 million) investment in pharmaceutical equipment manufacturer Verdot IpsĀ². Qualium and Lauxera were advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The team was led by partner Gabriel Flandin. Capital Export, an existing shareholder of Verdot, was represented by a Hogan Lovells team including partner Stephane Huten.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 14, 2022, 9:48 AM