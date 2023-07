Corporate Deal

TopBuild has agreed to acquire insulation fabricator Specialty Products and Insulation from private equity firm Incline Equity Partners for $960 million in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Jones Day. TopBuild was advised by Jones Day partner Ben Stulberg. Incline Equity, which is based in Pittsburgh, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Melanie Harmon, Walter Holzer and Roger Lucas.

July 28, 2023, 10:27 AM

