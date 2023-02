Corporate Deal

Quest Diagnostics has agreed to acquire select assets of the laboratory services business from NewYork-Presbyterian. The transaction, announced Feb. 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Secaucus, New Jersey-based Quest is advised by a Dechert team led by partner Michael Darby. Counsel information for NewYork-Presbyterian was not immediately available.

Health Care

February 14, 2023, 9:47 AM