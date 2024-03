Corporate Deal

The RealReal, an online luxury consignment retailer, was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in a debt offering valued at $143 million. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Michael S. Benn, Benjamin S. Arfa and Joshua R. Cammaker.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 01, 2024, 10:14 AM

nature of claim: /