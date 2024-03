Corporate Deal

BlackRock has agreed to acquire the remaining equity interest in SpiderRock Advisors, a provider of customized option overlay strategies in the U.S. wealth market. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based BlackRock was advised by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. SpiderRock, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Jones Day team led by Mike Earley and Erin Firman.

Banking & Financial Services

March 11, 2024, 2:51 PM

