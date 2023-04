Corporate Deal

Aliaxis SA/NV has agreed to acquire plastic pipe manufacturer Uponor Corp. for 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion). Paris-based Aliaxis was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Avance Attorneys Ltd. Counsel information for Uponor, which is based in Vantaa, Finland, was not immediately available.

April 18, 2023, 10:54 AM

