Corporate Deal

ONEOK Inc. has agreed to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners LP for $18.8 billion in cash and stock. The transaction, announced May 14, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Magellan Midstream, which is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was represented by Richards, Layton & Finger and a Latham & Watkins team led by Houston-based partners Ryan Maierson and Kevin Richardson. Paul Hastings counseled Goldman Sachs, acting as lead financial advisor to ONEOK. The Paul Hastings team was led by global finance partner Morgan Bale.

Banking & Financial Services

May 15, 2023, 10:41 AM

nature of claim: /