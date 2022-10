Corporate Deal

Outdoor Living Supply announced that it has acquired Geobunga, a garden elements and landscape supply distributor, in a deal guided by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rochester, Minnesota-based Outdoor Living was advised by Faegre Drinker. Counsel information for Geobunga, based in Honolulu, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 9:31 AM